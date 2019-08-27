لمياء: ” في ناس بتحب الناس اللي زيها وما بتحبش الناس اللي مش زيها” .. وأنتم؟ هل تتفقون مع هؤلاء الناس؟ هل يمكن أن تتحدثوا الى شخص غريب إذا أبدى هو رغبته في ذلك؟ أم أنكم تترددون؟ ولماذا؟

إستمعوا الى الحلقة كاملة من خلال اللينك في التعليقات

بودكاست #حكي_بنات على #راديو_الآن

Lamia: “there are people who love people who are like and don’t like people who are not like”.. and you? Do you agree with these people? Can you talk to a stranger if he wants to? Or are you hesitate? And why?

Listen to the full episode through the link in the comments

Podcast #talk _ girls on #radio _ now