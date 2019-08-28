ليبيا_الآن| السراج يلتقي السفير الأمريكي وقائد الأفريكوم في تونس . . . اجتم…

#ليبيا_الآن| السراج يلتقي السفير الأمريكي وقائد الأفريكوم في تونس
اجتمع السفير الأمريكي لدى ليبيا ريتشارد نورلاند والقائد الجديد للقيادة الأمريكية في إفريقيا “أفريكوم” الجنرال ستيفن تاونسند، برئيس المجلس الرئاسي فائز السراج، في العاصمة التونسية.
وناقش الاجتماع الأوضاع الأمنية في ليبيا، وأهمية معاجلة تهديد التنظيمات الإرهابية، وسُبل حل النزاع الحالي، عبر المفاوضات السياسية.
وأكد السفير الأمريكي والجنرال تاونسند، دعم الولايات المتحدة، لأجل التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية للأزمة، وتعزيز الاستقرار المشترك في ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | Sarraj meets the American Ambassador and the leader of the availability in Tunisia
The American Ambassador to Libya Richard Nurlan and the new leader of the American leadership in Africa, general Stephen Tau, met with the president of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS, in the tunisian capital.
The meeting discussed the security situation in Libya, the importance of addressing the threat of terrorist organizations and ways to resolve the current conflict through political negotiations.
The United States Ambassador And General Townsend confirmed the support of the United States for a political settlement to the crisis and to promote common stability in Libya.
