ليبيا_الآن| السراج يلتقي السفير الأمريكي وقائد الأفريكوم في تونس . . . اجتم…

#Libya _ now | Sarraj meets the American Ambassador and the leader of the availability in Tunisia

.

.

.

The American Ambassador to Libya Richard Nurlan and the new leader of the American leadership in Africa, general Stephen Tau, met with the president of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS, in the tunisian capital.

The meeting discussed the security situation in Libya, the importance of addressing the threat of terrorist organizations and ways to resolve the current conflict through political negotiations.

The United States Ambassador And General Townsend confirmed the support of the United States for a political settlement to the crisis and to promote common stability in Libya.