ليبيا_الآن I تركيا تدعم الوفاق بشحنة مدرعات جديدة . . . المحاولات التركية ل…

#ليبيا_الآن I تركيا تدعم الوفاق بشحنة مدرعات جديدة
.
.
.
المحاولات التركية لإرباك المشهد في ليبيا، لا تتوقف، في دعم المجموعات المسلحة المناهضة لبناء الدولة وللجيش الوطني، بالسلاح والعتاد والدعم اللوجستي، الذي بدأ بشكل علنيّ، منذ بداية تحرك الجيش الوطني نحو العاصمة.
وبرز آخرها، يوم الأثنين الماضي، بعد أن كشفت مصادر عسكرية، عن وصول شحنة مدرعات تركية للمجموعات المسلحة التابعة لحكومة الوفاق، في دعمها لمواجهة الجيش الوطني.
وفي مقابل هذا، أشار مراقبون من المشهد الليبي، أن مستقبل المجموعات المسلحة في ليبيا، يرتهن للموقف التركي ودعمه، وكل حركاته مرتبطة بشكل مباشر بتركيا، التي تُغذّي الصراع في ليبيا، على حساب الأمن والاستقرار فيها.
#Libya _ now i turkey supports reconciliation with a new armour shipment
.
.
.
Turkish attempts to set the scene in Libya, do not stop, in support of the armed groups against State-building and the National Army, with arms, equipment and logistics support, which has started openly, since the beginning of the National Army's move towards the capital.
The latest, last Monday, after military sources revealed the arrival of a Turkish Armour shipment to the armed groups of the government of reconciliation, in their support to face the National Army.
In contrast, watch from the Libyan scene, the future of the armed groups in Libya depends on the Turkish position and its support, and all its movements are directly linked to turkey, which feeds the conflict in Libya, at the expense of security and stability in Libya.
أضف تعليقـك