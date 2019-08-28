ليبيا_الآن I تركيا تدعم الوفاق بشحنة مدرعات جديدة . . . المحاولات التركية ل…

#Libya _ now i turkey supports reconciliation with a new armour shipment

Turkish attempts to set the scene in Libya, do not stop, in support of the armed groups against State-building and the National Army, with arms, equipment and logistics support, which has started openly, since the beginning of the National Army's move towards the capital.

The latest, last Monday, after military sources revealed the arrival of a Turkish Armour shipment to the armed groups of the government of reconciliation, in their support to face the National Army.

In contrast, watch from the Libyan scene, the future of the armed groups in Libya depends on the Turkish position and its support, and all its movements are directly linked to turkey, which feeds the conflict in Libya, at the expense of security and stability in Libya.