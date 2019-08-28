عاجل

الحساب الرسمي المُوثق للمجلس الرئاسي على موقع تويتر ينشر قبل قليل بيان إستقالة

الحساب الرسمي المُوثق للمجلس الرئاسي على موقع تويتر ينشر قبل قليل بيان إستقالة جماعية للمجلس بسبب ما قال أنها ” سطوة للمليشيات على المشهد وإرتباط بعضها بالإرهاب بتمويل من الصديق الكبير وفشل الترتيبات الأمنية ” قبل أن يبادر الحساب بحذف البيان بعد دقائق من نشره ولم يصدر أي توضيح حتى الآن عن ملابسات ماحدث . #ليبيا #المرصد

The official official account of the presidential council on Twitter published a statement of collective resignation to the council because of what he said it was “the power of the militias on the scene and the connection of some of them with terrorism funded by the big friend and the failure of the security arrangements” before The account delete the statement minutes after it was published and no explanation has been made yet about the circumstances of the event. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

