الحساب الرسمي المُوثق للمجلس الرئاسي على موقع تويتر ينشر قبل قليل بيان إستقالة

The official official account of the presidential council on Twitter published a statement of collective resignation to the council because of what he said it was “the power of the militias on the scene and the connection of some of them with terrorism funded by the big friend and the failure of the security arrangements” before The account delete the statement minutes after it was published and no explanation has been made yet about the circumstances of the event. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك