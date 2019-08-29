ليبيا_الآن| توصيات لتحسين أوضاع العمالة المصرية في ليبيا . . .توصل الاتحاد ا…

#Libya _ now | Recommendations to improve the conditions of Egyptian employment in Libya

. The General Union of Egypt's trade union reached a number of important organizational recommendations on the future of Egyptian employment in Libya and its role in reconstruction, following a seminar held in the presence of Libyan and Egyptian figures on the Egyptian employment file in Libya.

One of the recommendations is to seek an agreement to ensure that Egyptian employment will arrive safely in Libya, and that its participation in the implementation of Libya's reconstruction plans and projects is a priority for the union of Egypt's trade union.

In addition to developing a sound organization plan to ensure the smooth and fast employment of Egyptian employment in Libya to participate in the reconstruction, the formation of a delegation from the worker s' Union, the association of Egypt lovers, representatives of the parliament, the conference party, the media and the press to visit the employment Egyptian in Libya and to see its situation.