ليبيا_الآن| الأمم المتحدة تحذر من حرب أهلية شاملة في ليبيا . . . رصد تقرير …

#Libya _ now | The United Nations warns of a comprehensive civil war in Libya

.

.

.

A report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio the, presented to the security council, political, security and economic developments in Libya, providing an overview of the human rights and humanitarian situation.

The report explained that the military operation launched by the national army last April LED to a suspension of the political process on which the united nations mission was launching a national conference from 14 to 16 of the same month, and the international community was unable to reach an agreement. On a unified position on Libya.

The report shows that the armed clashes south of Tripoli have experienced a serious escalation in the use of drones and the use of heavy weapons along with ground attacks, and uncertain reports of mercenaries activity in the fields of combat, and according to the army's statements, the aircraft has been dropped by the aircraft. LED by a pilot of foreign nationality and was returned to his home on June 25th.