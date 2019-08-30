عاجل

"صعب تلاقي الصديق الحقيقي اليوم، وعندي صديقين فقط!" هل إنقرضت #الصداقة الحقيقي…

“صعب تلاقي الصديق الحقيقي اليوم، وعندي صديقين فقط!”
هل إنقرضت #الصداقة الحقيقية اليوم؟ وأنتم شباب، هل لديكم صديقات؟ عما تتحدثون عندما تجتمعون؟
إستمعوا الى الحلقة كاملة من خلال هذا اللينك: http://bit.ly/2yZiB7j
بودكاست #حكي_بنات على #راديو_الآن
#podcasts #GirlsTalks

” it’s hard to meet a true friend today, and I only have two friends!”
Is #true #friendship gone extinct today? And you guys, do you have any friends? What are you talking about when you talk?
Listen to the full episode through this link: http://bit.ly/2yZiB7j
Podcast #talk _ girls on #radio _ now
#podcasts #GirlsTalks

