ليبيا_الآن| غوتيرش: لمصر دور بمكافحة الإرهاب في ليبيا . . . أكد الرئيس المص…

#Libya _ now | Egypt has a role in the fight against terrorism in Libya

During his meeting with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, in Japan on the sidelines of the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African development, stressed his country's keen interest in cooperation with the organization to address the files of developing countries.

During his talk, sisi stated that Egypt's presidency of the African Union is an opportunity to make progress in post-conflict reconstruction and development files in several African States.

Spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, Bassam Al-satisfied, on Egyptian efforts to lay the foundations of peace, stability and development in the region and its role in supporting counter-terrorism efforts, especially in Libya, and supporting efforts to find a political solution towards achieving the African Union initiative to stop the launch of the African Union Fire and upgrade the continent's capabilities and mechanisms to maintain its security and stability.