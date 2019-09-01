ليبيا_الآن| انتشار أمني مُكثف لضبط شوارع بنغازي . . . من أجل تأمين مدينة بن…

#Libya _ now | intense security spread to adjust the streets of Benghazi

.

.

.

In order to secure the city of Benghazi and to maintain the safety of its citizens, an expanded security campaign was launched yesterday with the military and security services. The security companies of Tarek Bin Ziad have been deployed on the streets of the main city and supervised the wake of the security and out of the Law.

For its part, the anti-negative and destructive device has distributed its elements to a number of city teams, in cooperation between the military police units, a number of military units, the municipal guard and the traffic section.

Strict Security procedures by these devices to extend security and inspection of automatic vehicles and legal procedures, as well as removing glass glass and the control of the white and white weapons.