#ليبيا_الآن| ليبيا تبيع نفطاً بـ2,1 مليار دولار أميركي في يوليو
أعلنت المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط أن إيرادات شهر يوليو المنصرم من مبيعات النفط الخام ومشتقاته، إضافة إلى الضرائب والأتاوات المحصلة من عقود الامتياز، بلغت 2,1 مليار دولار أميركي، أي بزيادة تقدّر بحوالي 403 مليون دولار أميركي، 23 بالمائة، مقارنة بالشهر الماضي.
وأرجعت المؤسسة في بيان نشرته الأحد، زيادة الإيرادات إلى ارتفاع عدد شحنات النفط الخام في أواخر شهر يونيو، والتي تم استلامها وتسويتها ضمن حسابات شهر يوليو.
#Libya _ now | Libya is selling $ 2,1 billion in July
National announced that last July's revenues from crude oil sales and its derivatives, as well as taxes and proceeds from franchise contracts, reached $ 2,1 billion, an increase of about $ 403 million. American, 23 percent, compared to last month.
In a statement published on Sunday, the foundation increased revenues to the increase in the number of crude oil shipments in late June, which were received and settled in the July accounts.
