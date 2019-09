ليبيا_الآن| هبوط حاد في أسعار النفط و السبب؟ . . . سجلت أسعار النفط اليوم …

#Libya _ now | a sharp drop in oil prices and the cause?

Oil Prices Fell on Monday after new customs duties took effect between the United States and China, raising fears that this could affect global growth demand and the resulting damage to oil demand as Brent Crude's future contracts fell in a session. Opening of the day to $ 58.83 per barrel as low as 42 cents.

The U.S. Size Crude West Texas fell 27 cents, recorded $ 54.83 per barrel.

It is worth mentioning that the United States has started to impose 15 % fees on Chinese imports over $ 125 billion. China, for its part, has replied to these taxes by charging some American goods on a target list. It's worth $ 75 billion.