ليبيا_الآن| الأمم المتحدة تدق “ناقوس الخطر”: أوضاع خطيرة للاجئين في ليبيا . …

#Libya _ now | The United Nations is ticking "the alarm": dangerous situations for refugees in Libya

.

.

.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) has warned against the congestion of migrants within the settlement and temporary departure facility (Gdf).

In a statement, Monday, unhcr said that more than 1000 people are present within the settlement facility, although it is enough to accommodate only 700 people.

More than 400 illegal migrants moved to the temporary settlement facility coming from the tajoura shelter centre, following its targeting of an air raid in early July.

The high number of ill-considered migrants within the facility for the most vulnerable migrants and refugees, for whom unhcr has found a place outside the country, and about to leave the country, confuses the work of the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR).