ليبيا_الآن| حرس السواحل الليبي ينقذ (108) مهاجر غير قانوني . . . تمكنت دوري…

#Libya _ now | Libyan Coast Guard Saves (108) illegal immigrant

A Patrol of the west sector corner refinery of the naval coast guard by the boat was able yesterday Monday to save a rubber boat on the board of 108 illegal migrants, their strength " 88 " man and " 13 "woman and" 7 children.

Migrants who have been rescued belong to "18" African and Somali nationality, from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Ghana, Niger, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Syria, Benin, Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Syria, Benin, Mali, Guinea, Egypt, Liberia, the Congo.

The Rescue took place 17 miles north of the city of sabratha and the migrants were transported and reached to the corner refinery port and landed them at the landing point of the coast guard.