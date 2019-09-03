ليبيا_الآن| حرس السواحل الليبي ينقذ (108) مهاجر غير قانوني . . . تمكنت دوري…

#ليبيا_الآن| حرس السواحل الليبي ينقذ (108) مهاجر غير قانوني
تمكنت دورية تابعة لنقطة مصفاة الزاوية القطاع الغربي التابعة لحرس السواحل بالقوات البحرية بواسطة الزورق تليل أمس الإثنين من إنقاذ قارب مطاطي على متنه “108” مهاجر غير قانوني، قوامهم “88” رجل و”13″ إمرأة و”7″ أطفال.
ينتمي المهاجرون الذين تم إنقاذهم إلى “18” جنسية أفريقية وعربية، من أريتريا، أثيوبيا، السودان، بوركينا فاسو، الصومال، غانا، النيجر، ساحل العاج، غامبيا، سيراليون، مالي، غينيا، الكاميرون، سوريا، بنين، مصر، ليبيريا، التوغو.
تمت عملية الإنقاذ على بعد 17 ميلاً شمالي مدينة صبراتة وتم نقل المهاجرين والوصول بهم إلى ميناء مصفاة الزاوية وإنزالهم في نقطة الإنزال لحرس السواحل.
#Libya _ now | Libyan Coast Guard Saves (108) illegal immigrant
A Patrol of the west sector corner refinery of the naval coast guard by the boat was able yesterday Monday to save a rubber boat on the board of 108 illegal migrants, their strength " 88 " man and " 13 "woman and" 7 children.
Migrants who have been rescued belong to "18" African and Somali nationality, from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Ghana, Niger, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Syria, Benin, Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Syria, Benin, Mali, Guinea, Egypt, Liberia, the Congo.
The Rescue took place 17 miles north of the city of sabratha and the migrants were transported and reached to the corner refinery port and landed them at the landing point of the coast guard.
