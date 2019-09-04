#ليبيا_الآن| سلامة: وصول مرتزقة لليبيا “خطير”.. وقصف المطارات “كارثة”
قال الممثل الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة في ليبيا غسان سلامة، إن وصول المرتزقة إلى ليبيا أمر خطير ويمكن أن يؤدي إلى تصعيد خطير، مضيفا أن الحرب الحالية في طرابلس أوقفت أي عملية سياسية تبشر بخير.
ووصف سلامة، في إحاطة أمام مجلس الأمن، الأربعاء، قصف المطارات بـ”الكارثة”، مطالبا مجلس الأمن بإدانة أي قصف يهدد حياة المدنيين، مبينا أن العنف في ليبيا يتفاقم بسبب تواصل إمداد أطراف النزاع بالسلاح، وأن قرار حظر توريد السلاح إلى ليبيا لم يكن فعالا.
#Libya _ now | Safety: the arrival of mercenaries to Libya " dangerous ".. and describe airports " disaster "
The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general in Libya ghassan salama said that the arrival of mercenaries in Libya is dangerous and could lead to a serious escalation, adding that the current war in Tripoli has stopped any political process that promises well.
In A Briefing To The Security Council on Wednesday, he described the bombing of airports with "disaster", demanding the security council to condemn any bombing that threatens the lives of civilians, indicating that the violence in Libya is being worse due to the continued supply of weapons to the parties to the conflict, and that the decision to ban The supply of weapons to Libya was not effective.
