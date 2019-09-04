ليبيا_الآن| سلامة: وصول مرتزقة لليبيا “خطير”.. وقصف المطارات “كارثة” . . . …

#Libya _ now | Safety: the arrival of mercenaries to Libya " dangerous ".. and describe airports " disaster "

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-general in Libya ghassan salama said that the arrival of mercenaries in Libya is dangerous and could lead to a serious escalation, adding that the current war in Tripoli has stopped any political process that promises well.

In A Briefing To The Security Council on Wednesday, he described the bombing of airports with "disaster", demanding the security council to condemn any bombing that threatens the lives of civilians, indicating that the violence in Libya is being worse due to the continued supply of weapons to the parties to the conflict, and that the decision to ban The supply of weapons to Libya was not effective.