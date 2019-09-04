ليبيا_الآن| “مركزي البيضاء” يُخصص 8 ملايين دينار لمصارف غات . . . بحث محافظ…

#Libya _ now | "my white center" Dedicates 8 million dinars to the banks of the ghat

The Governor of the central bank of Libya in white ali habré, Tuesday, discussed the cash crisis in the city of ghat with the president of the ạltsyyry council of the municipality ibrahim males who expressed the concern of citizens about the ongoing liquidity crisis.

The meeting concluded that KD 8 million was allocated to the national and North African commercial bank and the habré stressed that the bank's management is determined to send the same value every 3 months to split the value of 5 million dinars to the Trade Exchange and $ 3 million for the bank of North Africa.

Last June, the municipal council announced the arrival of a total of 11 million dinars, and the municipal council added that the distribution of liquidity would be 5 million dinars for the bank of North Africa and 6 million. For The National Commercial Bank.