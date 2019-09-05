ليبيا_الآن| “حملة سلامة” لإجراء مؤتمر دولي بشأن ليبيا . . . أعلن المبعوث ال…

#Libya _ now | "Safety Campaign" to hold an international conference on Libya

Yesterday, the United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama announced the launch of an intensive campaign with international actors to reach a compromise towards an international conference of the parties concerned to contribute to an end to the Libyan conflict and to resume the political process in the country – according to the official page of the brother United Nations Bar.

The page referred to the "safety" Briefing Before The Security Council, during which he announced its launch in the intensive campaign.. in support of this goal, he visited Germany, Malta, the united Arab Emirates, turkey and Tunisia.