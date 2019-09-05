ليبيا_الآن| خرق حظر توريد الأسلحة في ليبيا متواصل . . . رغم القرارات الدو…

#ليبيا_الآن| خرق حظر توريد الأسلحة في ليبيا متواصل
.
.
.
رغم القرارات الدولية بحظر التسليح على ليبيا فإنَّ العديد من الدول خرقت القرار 1970 الصادر عن مجلس الأمن في مارس 2011 الذي طالب جميع الدول الأعضاء بمنع بيع وتوريد الأسلحة إلى ليبيا.
وعلى مر السنوات الماضية سُجّلت عشرات الحالات لخرق القرار خاصة مع وجود تقارير تفيد بانتشار أكثر من 60 مليون قطعة سلاح في البلاد، الأمر الذي يشكل دون شك خطراً كبيراً على ليبيا خاصة مع تكرر مشهد الاشتباكات المسلحة بين الفصائل الموجودة فيها الأمر الذي أكده المبعوث الأممي الى ليبيا غسان سلامة مراراً وتكراراً حتى وصفه في إحدى إحاطته بالنكتة السمجة، وصولاً إلى آخر إحاطة له في مجلس الأمن التي ذكر خلالها وجود أكثر من 40 حالة خرق لحظر السلاح في ليبيا، مع وجود دول بعينها اعترفت بتوريد الأسلحة الى ليبيا ودعمها لأطراف بعينها على الصعيدين العسكري والسياسي وعلى رأسها تركيا.
#Libya _ now | the breach of the arms embargo in Libya continues
.
.
.
Despite international resolutions on the arms ban on Libya, many states have violated security council resolution 1970 of March 2011, calling on all member states to prevent the sale and supply of weapons to Libya.
Over the past years, there have been dozens of cases of breaking the resolution, especially with reports of over 60 million weapons in the country, which is undoubtedly a major threat to Libya, especially with the scene of armed clashes between the factions in the country. The United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama has confirmed over and over again until he described it in one of His briefing with the sick joke, up to his last briefing in the security council during which he mentioned more than 40 cases of violations of the arms embargo in Libya, with the presence of more than 40 cases of violations of the arms embargo in Certain countries have recognized the supply of weapons to Libya and their support to certain parties at the military and political levels, especially turkey.
أضف تعليقـك