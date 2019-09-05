ليبيا_الآن| خرق حظر توريد الأسلحة في ليبيا متواصل . . . رغم القرارات الدو…

#Libya _ now | the breach of the arms embargo in Libya continues

Despite international resolutions on the arms ban on Libya, many states have violated security council resolution 1970 of March 2011, calling on all member states to prevent the sale and supply of weapons to Libya.

Over the past years, there have been dozens of cases of breaking the resolution, especially with reports of over 60 million weapons in the country, which is undoubtedly a major threat to Libya, especially with the scene of armed clashes between the factions in the country. The United Nations Envoy Ghassan Salama has confirmed over and over again until he described it in one of His briefing with the sick joke, up to his last briefing in the security council during which he mentioned more than 40 cases of violations of the arms embargo in Libya, with the presence of more than 40 cases of violations of the arms embargo in Certain countries have recognized the supply of weapons to Libya and their support to certain parties at the military and political levels, especially turkey.