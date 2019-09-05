ليبيا_الآن| القطعاني: ساعة اقتحام العاصمة حُدِّدت . . . أكد آمر اللواء 73 م…

#Libya _ now | CAT SUFFER: the hour of breaking into the capital is set

.

.

.

The order of the 73th Infantry Brigade, general Ali Al-Cat, confirmed that the zero hour to enter the capital has been set, indicating that the troops involved in the operation are ready to implement the instructions on the move as soon as they are issued.

Cat suffer stressed that the set of zero hour came after the completion of the preparation of a court plan supervised by the commander-in-Chief of the army, field marshal khalifa haftar himself.

The order of the 73th Infantry Brigade sent a letter to the people of Tripoli, calling them to commit their homes and preserve their lives and property, and also called on the people involved with the armed groups in the ongoing fighting to return their children to their homes and Spare them more fighting.