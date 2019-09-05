ليبيا_الآن| فرنسا تدعو لوقف فوري للقتال في ليبيا . . . دعت الخارجية الفرنسي…

#Libya _ now | France calls for an immediate stop to fight in Libya

The French foreign called on the parties to the fighting in Tripoli to immediately stop the military level and return to the political process under the auspices of the United Nations, and confirmed their support for the efforts of the special representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, ghassan salama.

In a statement, she condemned the bombing of mitiga airport on September, which resulted in the injury of passengers and staff and the destruction of the airport's infrastructure.

France reminded all Libyan parties of their commitment to the protection of the civilian population and infrastructure under international humanitarian law, and called on all the international parties concerned to hold a comprehensive international conference on Libya as soon as possible.