ملمحاً لتجنيدهم كمرتزقة .. غوتيريش يعلن إمتناع الوفاق عن كشف مصير مهاجرين اختفوا من مراكز إيواء. #ليبيا
غوتيرش في تقريره السنوي الخاص : عدة أسباب لإنخفاض عدد المهاجرين بينها إنخراط المهربين في النزاع المسلح الحالي .
غوتيريش : مليشيات تمتلك مراكز لإيواء المهاجرين وأخرى تحاول الحصول على الشرعية وحراس المراكز الحكومية يمارسون أبشع الجرائم دون عقاب . #المرصد
