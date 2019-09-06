ليبيا_الآن| مصادر عسكرية تكشف تفاصيل المرحلة القادمة في طرابلس . . . كشفت م…

#Libya _ now | military sources reveal the details of the next phase in Tripoli

.

.

.

Military sources revealed the arrival of significant reinforcement, to the military's fighting axis, within the military operations to start the process of entering the capital.

Military sources have explained that the reinforcement of the national army comes after a study of the field nature in Tripoli and the positions of the armed groups pro-government of reconciliation, prepared by the army's general command, for a stage after entering the capital.

Sources have confirmed that the significant reinforcement of the army forces near the heart of the capital will reduce the armed clashes, adopted by the armed groups in their war between the streets and the streets of Tripoli, after entering the army, as they have been prepared to deal with the next stages And end the existence of any armed groups.