“مشكلتنا أننا لا نقنع!” .. لماذا نفتقد اليوم الى القناعة؟؟ لماذا نبحث دائماً عن الأفضل؟ هل أنتم مقتنعون بما لديكم؟ ما الذي تشعرون أنه ينقصكم؟

استمعوا الى الحلقة كاملة من خلال هذا الرابط: http://bit.ly/ 2zgjrg2

بودكاست #حكي_بنات على #راديو_الآن

#podcasts #GirlsTalks

” our problem is that we don’t convince!”.. Why do we miss today to contentment?? Why are we always looking for the best? Are you convinced of what you have? What do you feel you’re missing?

Listen to the full episode through this link: http://bit.ly/2zgjrg2

Podcast #talk _ girls on #radio _ now

#podcasts #GirlsTalks