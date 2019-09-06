ليبييا_الآن| “مالية الوفاق” تُناقش ميزانية 2020 . . . عقدت وزارة المالية في…

#Libyan _ now | "Finance reconciliation" discusses the budget of 2020

Yesterday Thursday, the ministry of finance of the government of national reconciliation held its eighth meeting in the framework of the 2020 budget discussion.

The meeting attended by the minister of finance, pussy po and department managers of the ministry, addressed the estimated budget of the accounting court and the ministry of foreign affairs in the presence of both parties.

Through its official social media account, the ministry has stressed the continued meetings with other ministries, public bodies, institutions and their governance to discuss its budget in order to implement the agenda set by the ministry.

In a publication, the office of accounting has stressed that all public treasury funding needs to provide the ministry of finance with general budget estimates in accordance with the laws and regulations.

The Office of accounting noted that the estimated budget to be provided by the stakeholders should be realistic and covered by professional conditions and controls.