ليبيا_الآن| القيادة العامة: لحظة الدخول لقلب طرابلس سرّية ولن يُعلن عنها . . …

#Libya _ now | Public Command: the moment of entry to the heart of Tripoli is confidential and will not be announced

.

.

.

The Director of the department of moral guidance of the National Army, Dean Khaled Al-shrouded, confirmed that the final decision of the Tripoli battle is owned by the general command of the National Army.

In statements to the site of sputnik, the issue of setting the zero hour for more time, for the entry phase of the capital, comes according to the planning of the National Army, and the attempt to confuse the armed groups, in the shading of the real zero hour, until the official announcement of entry At Any moment, no one may expect it.

Military sources in the general command have indicated that the army deliberately declare zero hour for more than once, and that the interpretation of this is due to a special and secret tactics owned by the general command, related to the planning and control of the movements of the armed groups of the government of reconciliation.

Military sources explained that the real zero hour does not declare, indicating that the repeated declaration of zero hour, is to try to drain the armed groups.