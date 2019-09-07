#ليبيا_الآن| مركز سبها الطبي يعلن تخفيض مستوى خدماته بعد حادثة إطلاق النار
أعلن مركز سبها الطبي، عن تخفيض مستوى العمل، إلى مستوى استقبال الحالات الطارئة، وذلك بعد ما تعرّض له العناصر الطبية والطبية المساعدة، من ضرب وتهديد و إطلاق نارى داخل المركز.
وكشف المركز، عبر كاميرات المراقبة، عن تفاصيل الحادثة التي تعرّض لها أحد عناصر الأطقم الطبية، وحادثة إطلاق النار على المشرف في المركز.
ودعا مركز سبها الطبي، أهالي المدينة، بضرورة التبليغ عن الجاني، إن تم التعرّف عليه، والتوجه إلى مركز شرطة القرضة، لإبلاغهم بالجاني.
وناشد مدير أمن سبها، على إثر الحادثة، جميع الأجهزة الأمنية في المدينة، بضرورة الآداء بواجبها وعدم التقاعس، وتحمّل المسؤولية، لحماية المراكز الحيوية والخدمية وتأمين المواطنين بالمدينة.
#Libya _ now |. Medical Center announces the reduction of its service level after the shooting incident
. Medical Center has announced that the level of work has been reduced to the level of emergency reception after the medical and medical elements have been exposed to the assistance, threat and shooting inside the center.
Through Security Cameras, the centre revealed the details of the incident to which a medical crew member was exposed, and the shooting of the supervisor at the centre.
. Medical Center, residents of the city, called on the need to report the victim, if he is recognized, and head to the nurse police station, to inform them of the victim.
Following the incident, the director of security called on all the security services in the city to perform their duty, non-failure and responsibility to protect vital and service centres and to secure the citizens of the city.
