عاجل

اللواء 73 مشاة يعلن صد هجوم لمسلحي الوفاق على منطقة السبيعة جنوب #طرابلس. #ليب

تم النشر منذُ 8 دقائق
اللواء 73 مشاة يعلن صد هجوم لمسلحي الوفاق على منطقة السبيعة جنوب #طرابلس. #ليبيا #المرصد

The 73th Infantry Brigade announces the monitoring of an attack on the al-reconciliation district on the al-‘ area south of #Tripoli. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

تعليق

  • كل ما يهمنا فى هذا الموضوع كم جثة للشباب المغرر بهم تصل لمستشفى مصراطة اما تجار الحروب يعيشون فى تركيا ويقبضون الثمن ويجاهدون فى احضان الداعرات ومن يدفع لهم قطرائيل

