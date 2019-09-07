اللواء 73 مشاة يعلن صد هجوم لمسلحي الوفاق على منطقة السبيعة جنوب #طرابلس. #ليب

The 73th Infantry Brigade announces the monitoring of an attack on the al-reconciliation district on the al-‘ area south of #Tripoli. #Libya #Observatory
كل ما يهمنا فى هذا الموضوع كم جثة للشباب المغرر بهم تصل لمستشفى مصراطة اما تجار الحروب يعيشون فى تركيا ويقبضون الثمن ويجاهدون فى احضان الداعرات ومن يدفع لهم قطرائيل
