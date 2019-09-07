عاجل

قنونو: قواتنا تتقدم بجميع محاور القتال جنوب #طرابلس وسط إنهيار قوات حفتر. #ليب

تم النشر منذُ 11 دقيقة
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

A: our troops advance all the fighting axis south of #Tripoli amid the collapse of haftar’s forces. #Libya #Observatory

  • ها تضحك على مين يا حمار الجيش الوطنى سمح لكم بالتقدم الى المصيدة المنصوبة لاصطياد اكبر عدد من القئران المعمعة الكبرى الله يخزيك يا قنونو سيظل عقلك نونو عقل جرذ صغير المهم وصلكم 30 جثة اليوم فى 5 ساعات اصبحوا الان كام بفكر اشتغل حانوتى فى مصراطة الجثث هناك كثير وبالنسبة لك نصف جثة

