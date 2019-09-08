عاجل

“ليه نحنا بنحتفل في عيد ميلادنا انو شو الفكرة ؟ ” هل سبق وطرحتم هذا السؤال على…

تم النشر منذُ دقيقة واحدة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

“ليه نحنا بنحتفل في عيد ميلادنا انو شو الفكرة ؟ ”
هل سبق وطرحتم هذا السؤال على أنفسكم؟ هل أنتم من الأشخاص الذين يحبون الإحتفال بعيد ميلادهم؟ أم العكس؟
إستمعوا الى حلقة جديدة من بودكاست #سردة_من_الشام من خلال اللينك في التعليقات
#راديو_الآن

” why are we happy on our birthday that what is the idea? “
Have you ever asked yourself this question? Are you one of the people who love to celebrate their birthday? Or the opposite?
Listen to a new episode of #narrative podcast through the link in the comments
#راديو_الآن

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك