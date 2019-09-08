ليبيا_الآن| الصحة العالمية تصدر تحذيرا بشأن دواء مغشوش . . . ناشدت منظمة ال…

#Libya _ now | World Health issue a warning about cheated medicine.

.

.

Who called on all the national health authorities of various states not to distribute, trade or sell the the medicine manufactured in Kenya and the supplier to a number of countries.

In its warning, the organization said that this drug is used to treat a range of bacterial infections and is included in the list of essential medicines issued by the organization as a vital antibiotic among the available medicines, calling all hospitals and health centres to block and withdraw. And not dealing with it.

On the other hand, the department of pharmacy of the ministry of health has issued a circular, calling on all institutions, medical centres and pharmacies to withdraw this medicine and contact them to take the necessary measures.