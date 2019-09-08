ليبيا_الآن| الصحة العالمية تصدر تحذيرا بشأن دواء مغشوش . . . ناشدت منظمة ال…

#ليبيا_الآن| الصحة العالمية تصدر تحذيرا بشأن دواء مغشوش .
.
.
ناشدت منظمة الصحة العالمية كافة السلطات الصحية الوطنية بمختلف الدول، عدم توزيع أو تداول أو بيع دواء الأوغمنتين المغشوش المصنع في كينيا والمورد لعدد من الدول.
وقالت المنظمة في تحذير صادر عنها إن هذا الدواء يستعمل لعلاج طائفة من الالتهابات البكتيرية، وهو مدرج في قائمة الأدوية الأساسية الصادرة عن المنظمة بوصفه مضادا حيويا من ضمن الأدوية المتاحة للاستعمال، داعية كافة المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية لحجبه وسحبه وعدم التعامل به.
من جانب آخر أصدرت إدارة الصيدلة التابعة لوزارة الصحة المفوضة تعميما، طالبت فيه كافة المؤسسات والمراكز الطبية والصيدليات بضرورة سحب هذا الدواء، والتواصل معها لاتخاذ التدابير اللازمة.
#Libya _ now | World Health issue a warning about cheated medicine.
.
.
Who called on all the national health authorities of various states not to distribute, trade or sell the the medicine manufactured in Kenya and the supplier to a number of countries.
In its warning, the organization said that this drug is used to treat a range of bacterial infections and is included in the list of essential medicines issued by the organization as a vital antibiotic among the available medicines, calling all hospitals and health centres to block and withdraw. And not dealing with it.
On the other hand, the department of pharmacy of the ministry of health has issued a circular, calling on all institutions, medical centres and pharmacies to withdraw this medicine and contact them to take the necessary measures.
أضف تعليقـك