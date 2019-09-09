عاجل

السراج لممثلي قطاع الشباب بـ #طرابلس: لن نتنازل عن الدولة المدنية التي لا تسمح

تم النشر منذُ 14 دقيقة
السراج لممثلي قطاع الشباب بـ #طرابلس: لن نتنازل عن الدولة المدنية التي لا تسمح بعسكرة الدولة. #ليبيا #المرصد

To Representatives of the youth sector in #Tripoli: we will not give up the civil state that does not allow the state to be. #Libya #Observatory

  • .شباب ماجور ولا يعنيه اى كلام فارغ يقال حتى لو غنى السراج للسلطة مش ها تنازل عنك ابدا مهما يكون فهو وصل اليها على ظهر مركب ايطالى ليكون امعة فى يد المحتل فاى دولة مدنية تاتى بسراق مال عام ومليشيات ارهابية ومهربى بشر ومرتزقة من تشاد وسوريا لتنهب ثروات الشعب انها دولة مدتنية وليست مدنية انها مليشاوية اخوانية تكفيرية مهلبية تركية قطرية صهبونية انجليزية عظمى

    رد