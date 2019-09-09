ليبيا_الآن| إطلاق مشروع مستشفى الجمهورية ببنغازي . . . وضع رئيس الحكومة الم…

#Libya _ now | Launch of the republic hospital project in Ben Ghazi

The President of the interim government abdullah coiling, Monday, laid the foundation for the reconstruction of the republic hospital in Benghazi after his old building was completely removed as a result of its damage from the war and the liberation of the city from terrorism.

The Republic Hospital is one of the oldest and largest hospitals in Benghazi, which is built on an area of 70600 Square meters. The duration of its re-construction with modern medical specifications was set at 6 six months with an estimated budget of $ 10 million.

It is reported that today in the municipality of Benghazi, the report of the project was signed between the director-General of the hospital and the representative of the executive agency for the development of oil areas and projects and the adoption of the president of the municipal council

It is noted that the coiling has encouraged the speedy completion of documentary procedures related to the project and the development of the project site and the delivery of the project to the device with the aim of launching the implementation.