ليبيا_الآن| الجيش الوطني يكشف تفاصيل “المرحلة الحاسمة” في طرابلس . . . أكد …

#Libya _ now | The National Army reveals the details of the "crucial phase" in Tripoli

The National Army spokesman major general Ahmed Al-cuneiform confirmed that the battle of Tripoli reached a crucial stage, and that the attack carried out by the armed groups on the army's axis, was set for a long time, and the goal was to break into the city of tarhuna, and all their attempts failed, after being caught Army units attack and heavy losses of armed groups.

Cuneiform explained in a statement to "free channel", the battle of Tripoli is conducted on 7 Axis, different from known traditional battles. The Army does not aim for the street war aimed at the armed groups.

About The United nations efforts to resume the dialogue, the spokesperson of the army said that the time of dialogue and diplomacy is over, the objectives of the army are clear, ending the rule of the armed groups in Libya, stressing that any stop of the military operation, is considered a mistake and will not stop The Army is about achieving security and stability.