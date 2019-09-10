ليبيا_الآن| 20 مليار دينار إيرادات ليبيا النفطية بـ8 أشهر . . . قال مصرف لي…

#Libya _ now | 20 billion dinars Libya's oil revenues with 8 months

The Central Bank of Libya said that the country's revenues from the sale of oil reached 20.2 billion dinars during the first eight months of this year.

The Bank added in its official Facebook account, Monday, that total spending reached 24.9 billion dinars during the same period.

Central reported that tax revenues recorded 571 million dinars, customs revenues are 204 million dinars, while the bank's profits were 125 million dinars, and foreign exchange fee income earned 14.9 billion dinars.