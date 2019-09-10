ليبيا_الآن| بنغازي تشهد الاستعدادات لانطلاق الدورة الثانية لمهرجان التذوق الدول…

#Libya _ now | Benghazi is experiencing preparations for the launch of the second edition of the international taste festival

The City of Benghazi is experiencing preparations for the launch of the second edition of the international taste festival, between September 17-18th and 19th of September, with an active and significant presence, and a wide local and local participation.

In a statement to the site of "Sputnik", the president of the festival, mi mohamed po, explained that the continuity of the festival reflects the true face of the city of Benghazi, which is safe and stable, after the control of the National Army, and the release of terrorist armed groups .

The second session of the festival, po, said that the second session of the festival will be a great participation of the largest chefs of the Arab chefs, including chef u from Egypt, as well as Libyan and Libyan chefs, participating in a variety of dishes of Libyan cuisine and East known in the region.