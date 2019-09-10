ليبيا_الآن| “سقف جديد” لـ”سحب السيولة” بمصرف الجمهورية . . . رفع فرع مصرف ا…

#Libya _ now | " new roof " for " withdrawal of liquidity " at the bank of the republic

The Branch of the bank of the republic abi months raised the ceiling of the draw to five thousand dinars for the draw on Tuesday, the bank stressed that the withdrawal will be for the customers of the branch only, while stressing the need for the personal presence of the account owner or agent with the need to bring proof to For an identity.

The process of raising the draw is the second in ten days of the administration of the Republic Branch, after it was announced on the rd of this month that it had raised the value of the draw ceiling up to dinars.