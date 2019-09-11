ليبيا_الآن| الجيش الوطني يكشف مواقع تخزين الأسلحة والطائرات التركية المسيرة . …

#Libya _ now | National Army reveals weapons storage sites and Turkish aircraft March

Military sources in the national army have revealed that the monitoring units have managed to identify the departure areas of the Turkish flight, in the city of al-corner, which is a location for ammunition storage and flight guidance.

Sources have explained that the aircraft on March, from the al-corner refinery, are a main headquarters to take off, towards military targets of the National Army, to strike, and that the refinery also has an operating room operating at night.

Military sources, in their statements to the al ain news site, reported that the armed groups in the government of reconciliation, put pneumatic and jamming devices, in addition to aircraft operating devices, above the bank building opposite the corner square, and that elements of the national army In The City, they managed to remove it.