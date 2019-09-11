ليبيا_الآن| ألمانيا تعلن عن مؤتمر دولي حول ليبيا.. . . . كشفت مصادر مطلعة، …

#Libya _ now | Germany announces an international conference on Libya..

Informed Sources revealed that Germany is preparing to hold an international conference on Libya, in order to take it out of the circle of international conflict, specifically between Paris and Rome, and to find root solutions to end the crisis and agree on a political settlement, among the actors in Libya.

The informed sources of the London newspaper "Arabs" explained that the holding of the international conference is being prepared with thoughtful and accurate steps, to avoid the mistakes of the Palermo Conference in Italy, and the Paris Conference, which did not succeed in finding a settlement between Libyan parties.