ليبيا_الآن| البدء بإجلاء اللاجئين من مراكز طرابلس إلى رواندا . . . أعلنت ا…

#Libya _ now | start with the evacuation of refugees from Tripoli centers to Rwanda

.

.

.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) has announced the start of the evacuation of groups of African refugees detained in shelters in the capital, Tripoli, to transit facilities in the Rwanda Capital, which they have prepared in agreement with the government there.

Hundreds of African refugees trapped in Libyan detention centres will be evacuated to Rwanda in the next few weeks, as part of the increasing urgent efforts to transport people, as the conflict continues on the outskirts of Tripoli.