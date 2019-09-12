#ليبيا_الآن| الميهوب: نزع السلاح من المجموعات أولى خطوات الحل لأزمة ليبيا
.
.
.
أكد رئيس لجنة الدفاع والأمن القومى بمجلس النواب، طلال الميهوب، أن أي حلول للأزمة في ليبيا، يجب أن يبدأ من تجريد المجموعات المسلحة من سلاحها، ومكافحة الإرهاب.
وأشار الميهوب في تصريحات لموقع “اليوم السابع”، أن نجاح أي ملتقى أو لقاء لحلّ الأزمة، يجب أن يبدأ من الملف الأمني، مضيفا أن الإرهاب أصبح يتغلغل داخل المجلس الرئاسي.
وفي وقت سابق، يوم أمس الاربعاء، كشفت مصادر صحفية، أن ألمانيا تشهد استعدادات لعقد مؤتمرا دوليًا حول ليبيا، وأن المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، تعمل على تفادي أخطاء مؤتمر باليرمو ولقاء باريس، والبحث عن تسوية سياسية، تضمن استقرار ليبيا.
#Libya _ now | Pain: the first steps of the solution to the Libya crisis
.
.
.
The Chairman of the defence and National Security Committee of the house of representatives, Talal Al-pain, stressed that any solutions to the crisis in Libya must begin with the stripping of the armed groups and the fight against terrorism.
In a statement to the "seventh day" Site, the success of any meeting or meeting to solve the crisis must begin from the security profile, adding that terrorism is becoming penetrates into the presidential council.
Earlier, yesterday Wednesday, press sources revealed that Germany is experiencing preparations for an international conference on Libya, and that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is working to avoid the mistakes of Palermo Conference and meet Paris, and search for a political settlement, ensuring stability Libya.
أضف تعليقـك