ليبيا_الآن| الميهوب: نزع السلاح من المجموعات أولى خطوات الحل لأزمة ليبيا . . …

#Libya _ now | Pain: the first steps of the solution to the Libya crisis

The Chairman of the defence and National Security Committee of the house of representatives, Talal Al-pain, stressed that any solutions to the crisis in Libya must begin with the stripping of the armed groups and the fight against terrorism.

In a statement to the "seventh day" Site, the success of any meeting or meeting to solve the crisis must begin from the security profile, adding that terrorism is becoming penetrates into the presidential council.

Earlier, yesterday Wednesday, press sources revealed that Germany is experiencing preparations for an international conference on Libya, and that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is working to avoid the mistakes of Palermo Conference and meet Paris, and search for a political settlement, ensuring stability Libya.