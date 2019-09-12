#ليبيا_الآن| رئيس أركان الوفاق يبحث ملف حماية الحدود من التهريب والإرهاب
قام رئيس الأركان العامة التابع لحكومة الوفاق، الفريق ركن محمد علي محمد المهدي، بزيارة لمقر رئاسة أركان حرس الحدود والأهداف الحيوية، وعقد اجتماع مع رئيس ركن اللواء نوري شراطة وضباط أركان حرس الحدود.
وناقش الاجتماع، الصعوبات التي تواجه حرس الحدود، في أداء مهمته في حماية الحدود، إضافة إلى ملف دعم حرس الحدود بالشكل اللازم لحماية البلاد من عصابات التهريب والجماعات الإرهابية.
واطلع المهدي خلال زيارته، على عمل الإدارات والأقسام التابعة لرئاسة حرس الحدود و السرية الطبية، التابعة لحكومة الوفاق.
#Libya _ now | Chief of staff of reconciliation discusses the profile of border protection from smuggling and terrorism
The Chief of general staff of the government of reconciliation, team corner Mohamed Ali Mohamed Mahdi, visited the headquarters of the chief of staff of the border guards and vital goals, and held a meeting with the chief of the corner of general nuri evil and the border guard staff.
The meeting discussed the difficulties faced by the border guards in the performance of its task of protecting the border, as well as the profile of the border guard support to protect the country from smuggling gangs and terrorist groups.
During his visit, Mahdi was informed about the work of the departments and sections of the border guard and medical company of the government of reconciliation.
