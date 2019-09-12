ليبيا_الآن| رئيس أركان الوفاق يبحث ملف حماية الحدود من التهريب والإرهاب . . …

#Libya _ now | Chief of staff of reconciliation discusses the profile of border protection from smuggling and terrorism

The Chief of general staff of the government of reconciliation, team corner Mohamed Ali Mohamed Mahdi, visited the headquarters of the chief of staff of the border guards and vital goals, and held a meeting with the chief of the corner of general nuri evil and the border guard staff.

The meeting discussed the difficulties faced by the border guards in the performance of its task of protecting the border, as well as the profile of the border guard support to protect the country from smuggling gangs and terrorist groups.

During his visit, Mahdi was informed about the work of the departments and sections of the border guard and medical company of the government of reconciliation.