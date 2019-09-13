ليبيا_الآن| الجيش الوطني يسقط 3 طائرات مسيرة بالجفرة . . . ذكرت شعبة الإعلا…

#Libya _ now | THE NATIONAL ARMY DROPS 3 Aircraft March in the

The National Army's military information division reported on its official page – dawn this friday – that the air force fighters targeted an army of 19 armed mechanisms in the city of sirte that were fighting to carry out "aggressive operations" targeting forces units Armed – as described.

The Division reported that "the general command of the armed forces has announced the drop of a Turkish aircraft March for the third time".

In a related context, the division moved the "General command of the armed forces" that each area of operations is under strict control and is under the control of the air force and that any suspicious gathering or movement is a legitimate target of air force fighters.

The General command of the national army – through a publication of the war information division – the people of the cities of the jufra region that the voices of the explosions heard are to destroy the two Turkish aircraft, specifically in the north of jufra – according to the division's publication – which confirmed The entire area of operations is under the control of the air force.