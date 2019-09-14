عاجل

‎جنازة آمر اللواء التاسع ومقاتلي القوة المساندة للقوات المسلحة بترهونة‎

فيديو.. جانب من جنازة آمر اللواء التاسع العقيد المقري وبعض القادة وأفراد القوة المساندة في مدينة #ترهونة اليوم السبت. #ليبيا #المرصد

المصدر: راديو الشروق ترهونة

Video.. a part of the funeral of the order of the ninth brigade colonel ạlmqry and some commanders and members of the support force in the city of #tarhuna today Saturday. #Libya #Observatory

Source: Sunrise radio tarhuna

Translated from Arabic

