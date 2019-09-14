عاجل

القماطي: بيان مجلس الأمن لم يطلب من المعتدي الانسحاب.. والعملية السياسية ستنطل

تم النشر منذُ 22 دقيقة
القماطي: بيان مجلس الأمن لم يطلب من المعتدي الانسحاب.. والعملية السياسية ستنطلق بعد هزيمة حفتر. #ليبيا #المرصد

Al-Society: the statement of the security council did not ask the abuser to withdraw.. and the political process will launch after the defeat of haftar. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

  • القماطى متخلف عقليا ووضعوا مداسه فى راسه لهذا نسمع منه هذا الهزيان الجيش الوطنى الذى يتصدى للعدوان التركى بتمويل قطرائيل فى نظر هذا الخائن العميل الميبون ابن الميبونة معتدى لانه تعود على ان يرى امه وزوجته فى خيام النكاح ويعيش بلا شرف اتفوا عليك قذر انت وكل الخوان المفسدين كلاب موزه

