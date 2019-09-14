ليبيا_الآن| الأرصاد يُحذّر من رياح قوية على المناطق الشرقية . . . ذكر المرك…

#Libya _ now | Meteorology warns of strong wind on eastern regions

.

.

.

National reported that temperatures in the northern regions will see significant moderate temperatures from today Saturday, ranging from 26 to 33°C.

Temperatures will tend to rise in the center and the south and will range between 34 and 40°C, according to the centre's daily bulletin.

The Gulf, North-East and some areas of the south are expected to experience active wind, while they are active on the eastern areas of the green mountain and the roads and the upper east coast, causing dust and soil, with a speed of up to 40-60 Kilometers per hour.