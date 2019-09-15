ليبيا_الآن| بريطانيا تعين ممثلاً جديداً لها في ليبيا . . . عينت وزارة الخار…

#Libya _ now | Britain appoints its new representative in Libya

The Ministry of foreign affairs of the UK has appointed Nicolas Ho as the acting director of the British Embassy to Libya.

The British Embassy in Libya – through a tweet on its official Twitter page – welcomed Britain's commitment to supporting the mission's action plan in ensuring a permanent ceasefire and a return to political dialogue.

It is mentioned that he has previously served as ambassador of the United Kingdom in the state of Qatar and then as ambassador to Iran and other positions in British diplomacy.