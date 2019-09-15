عاجل

في #يوم_المهندس_العالمي ماهي برأيكم أنواع الهندسات الأكثر طلباً في سوق العمل؟ …

في #يوم_المهندس_العالمي
ماهي برأيكم أنواع الهندسات الأكثر طلباً في سوق العمل؟
وماذا ستكون الهندسات الضرورية في المستقبل؟
اذكر صديقك المهندس في التعليقات
وشاركنا باتصال: 0097144277816
#شي_سوشال مع مها على #راديو_الآن
#engineersday
Maha Fattoum

On #International _ Engineer _ day
What do you think of the most wanted types of architecture in the labour market?
And what will be the necessary architecture in the future?
Tag your engineer friend in the comments
And share with us a call: 0097144277816
#Something with her on #radio _ now
#engineersday
Mother Fatoum

