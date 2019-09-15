عاجل

مقتل أربعة عناصر فارة تابعة لما يسمى ” مجلس شورى ثوار #بنغازي ” بينهم قيادي في

مقتل أربعة عناصر فارة تابعة لما يسمى ” مجلس شورى ثوار #بنغازي ” بينهم قيادي في تنظيم أنصار الشريعة هو الإرهابي يوسف عبدالسلام الترهوني الملقب بـ ” العكب ” وذلك بضربة جوية إستهدفت تمركزهم قرب مطار #طرابلس العالمي . #ليبيا #المرصد

Four Mouse elements belonging to the so-called ” Benghazi Rebel Council ” were killed, including a leader in the organization of Ansar Al-Sharia, the terrorist yousef abdulsalam al-the, known as ” Ạlʿkb ” by an air strike aimed at their presence near #Tripoli International Airport. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

