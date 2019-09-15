عاجل : مؤسسة " سيغما كونساي " التونسية للأبحاث وإستطلاعات الرأي تشير إ

عاجل : مؤسسة " سيغما كونساي " التونسية للأبحاث وإستطلاعات الرأي تشير إلى أن النتائج الأولية لنتائج الإنتخابات الرئاسية في #تونس قد إنحصرت النتيجة فيها بين المترشحان السياسي قيس سعيد ورجل الأعمال نبيل القروي ما يعني في حال ثبوتها خروج مرشح النهضة ( (الإخوان )) عبدالفتاح مورو والرئيس السابق المقرب منهم المنصف المرزوقي من السباق . #ليبيا #المرصد #تونس
Breaking: The Tunisian Foundation for research and opinion poll indicates that the preliminary results of the presidential elections in #Tunisia have been limited to the result between the political candidates qais said and the businessman Nabil Sangkat, which means in case It was proven that the Renaissance Candidate (the brothers), abdelfattah moro and former President, equitable marzouki, were out of the race. #Libya #Observatory #Tunisia
