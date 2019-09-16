آمر مجموعة عمليات المنطقة الغربية لواء المبروك الغزوي لـ #المرصد : الضربة الجوية العنيفة التي إستهدفت قاعدة معيتيقة قبل قليل دمرت أهم مرفق لـ " المستعمر التركي الواهم بإعادة الماضي " بتجرأه على أرضنا وسفك دماء رجالنا بالتواطؤ مع أذنابه وقد عقدنا العزم على ملاحقة المستعمر في أي مكان حتى جلائه من بلادنا ووقف أنشطته الجوية العدوانية بالكامل . #ليبيا
Western region operations group ordered the the brigade for the #observatory: the violent air strike that targeted the base of mitiga just destroyed the most important facility of the "Turkish colonizers, the most important to bring back the past" by forcing it on our land and shed the blood of our men in collusion with So we are determined to pursue the colonizers anywhere, even to bring it from our country and to stop its fully aggressive air activities. #Libya
