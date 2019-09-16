ليبيا_الآن| “أوشن فايكينغ” تبحر نحو ليبيا مجددا . . . تبعثرت أوراق ملف الهج…

#Libya _ now | "Ocean Viking" sailing towards Libya again

The papers of the illegal migration between Europe and Africa have paid great money from major countries to find solutions to this crisis, but it is still active in many countries overlooking the average.

In this regard, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees has called for greater international solidarity to allow the distribution of displaced refugees in Libya facing difficult conditions in the country, where 4600 migrants have been distributed in countries other than Libya and their countries of origin since November 2017 more than 800 others were transferred to Italy, 456 to Romania and 371 to other states according to unhcr figures.