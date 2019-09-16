ليبيا_الآن| “أوشن فايكينغ” تبحر نحو ليبيا مجددا . . . تبعثرت أوراق ملف الهج…

#ليبيا_الآن| “أوشن فايكينغ” تبحر نحو ليبيا مجددا
تبعثرت أوراق ملف الهجرة غير القانونية بين أوروبا وإفريقيا، وقد دفعت أموال طائلة من دول كبرى من أجل إيجاد حلول لهذه الأزمة إلا أنها ما زالت تنشط في عديد الدول المطلة على المتوسط.
ودعت المفوضية العليا للاجئين التابعة للأمم المتحدة في هذا الخصوص إلى تضامن دولي أكبر للسماح بتوزيع اللاجئين العالقين في ليبيا الذين يواجهون ظروفا صعبة في البلاد، حيث تم توزيع 4600 مهاجر في دول أخرى غير ليبيا وبلدانهم الأصلية منذ نوفمبر 2017 ونقل أكثر من 800 آخرين إلى إيطاليا و 456 إلى رومانيا و371 إلى دول أخرى بحسب أرقام المفوضية.
#Libya _ now | "Ocean Viking" sailing towards Libya again
The papers of the illegal migration between Europe and Africa have paid great money from major countries to find solutions to this crisis, but it is still active in many countries overlooking the average.
In this regard, the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees has called for greater international solidarity to allow the distribution of displaced refugees in Libya facing difficult conditions in the country, where 4600 migrants have been distributed in countries other than Libya and their countries of origin since November 2017 more than 800 others were transferred to Italy, 456 to Romania and 371 to other states according to unhcr figures.
